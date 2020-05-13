Industry Ministry allows unlimited exports of face masks, uniforms, serology kits

TEHRAN - Acting head of Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry announced the issuance of license for unlimited exports of face masks, nursing uniforms and COVID-19 serology test kits, Shata news reported on Wednesday.

"The decision to allow the unlimited exports of the three items have been made in order to support domestic production and we hope that expansion of destination markets is going to encourage their production, even more, Hossein Modares Khiabani said.

As reported, Khiabani noted that in order to support domestic production, order registration and imports of medical equipment that have locally-made equivalents is also banned.

According to the official, the conditions for the production of health products and medical equipment related to coronavirus control in the country have made Iran one of the export hubs for such products.

The license for the exports of these three items has been referred to the Industry Ministry’s General Directorate for Export and Import Regulations, and also based on coordination with the Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Administration, 50 percent of domestically–made ventilators, vital sign monitors and portable oxygen concentrators are also allowed to be exported, he said.

Iran was an importer of healthcare products at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, but in less than four months, the country not only is capable of meeting its domestic needs but it has also become an exporter of such products.

EF/MA