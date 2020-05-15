Over 100 relics restored in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari 

TEHRAN – Some 114 historical objects have been restored by teams of cultural heritage experts and restorers in the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, provincial tourism chief has said.

Moreover, six historical monuments, including Khan Bathhouse, Sar-Aqa Seyyed village, and Hafizi mansion underwent restoration during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), Merhrdad Javadi said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

A budget of 6.4 billion rials (about $150,000) was allocated to the restoration projects, which aimed at preserving, protecting, and strengthening the historical sites, he added.

He also noted that the number of visitors to the province’s museums grew by 23 percent during the past year compared to the year earlier.

However, in the current year, the province’s museums are still on lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, he concluded.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently, about 40 tons to felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that the province’s capital Shahr-e Kord has the potential to be a world city for felt products.

ABU/MG