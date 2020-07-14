New round of restoration to start on 20th-century castle in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration work is to commence on the historical castle of Samsam al-Saltaneh in Shalamzar city of southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, CHTN reported.

The project aims at preserving, protecting, strengthening, and reviving the historical monument, provincial tourism chief Kourosh Babaian said on Tuesday.

A budget of 400 million rials (about $9,500) has been allocated to the project, however, according to estimates, the budget required for the restoration project is at least 60 billion rials (some $1.5 million), the official added.

He also noted that the project includes landscaping, flooring, installation of plumbs and wooden doors and windows, and restoration of brick façade.

Located 45 kilometers south of the provincial capital of Shahr-e Kord, the castle was built under Haj Najaf-Qoli Khan Bakhtiari, known as Samsam al-Saltaneh, Iran’s Chancellor during the Persian Constitutional Revolution (1905-1911).

Measuring about 2,000 square meters in area, the monument was built on two floors, of which the second floor was destroyed completely about 40 years ago.

The first floor has beautiful porches with stone columns, with a view to a nearby mountain.

The historical monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1977.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahrekord. The province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/MG

