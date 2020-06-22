Fam tour underway in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari 

TEHRAN – A familiarization tour is being held in the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province with the aim of introducing its tourism potentials, CHTN reported.

The five-day event also aims at promoting the province’s tourist destinations, natural landscapes, local people and their traditions, provincial tourism chief Mehrdad Javadi said on Monday.

Some 250 people including 20 journalists, photographers, filmmakers, bloggers, and tour leaders started their tour across the province on Saturday, he added.

He also noted that the province has the potential for investment in the field of tourism, which can lead to an increase in employment rate as well as economic prosperity.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

