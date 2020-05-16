“Salman Farsi” locations in Turkey, Armenia moved to Iran as pandemic continues 

TEHRAN – The producer of the Iranian TV series “Salman Farsi” announced on Saturday that the locations in Turkey have been moved to Iran since the COVID-19 pandemic is still continuing.

Davud Mirbaqeri is the director of the series, which is about the life story Salman Farsi, the Iranian companion of the Prophet of Islam (S).

“A season that covers the period of Salman Farsi’s life when he lived in the Byzantine Empire was scheduled to be filmed on locations in Turkey and Armenia, but we had to change our decision due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic,” producer Hossein Taheri said in a press release.

The decision to change locations brought the project to a halt while the cast and crew were working on locations in Iran during March despite the new virus outbreak in the country.

Taheri said that the project will resume filming on locations in Iran after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The project is being produced at Sima Films, a production studio affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Alireza Shojanuri, the star of Majid Majidi’s 2015 blockbuster “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” about the life of Muhammad (S), will play the title role in “Salman Farsi”.

Photo: Davud Mirbaqeri directs a scene in the TV series “Salman Farsi”.

