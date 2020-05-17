Zarif welcomes political agreement between Ghani and Abdullah

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday welcomed political agreement between Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Following the political agreement, Zarif immediately telephoned President Ghani and Abdullah welcoming the agreement which ended months of political stalemate in the Central Asian country.

In the telephone conversation, Zarif said Iran is ready to help facilitate reconciliation between all Afghan groups.

Prior to Zarif’s telephone talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also released a statement expressing delight over power-sharing agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah.

Mousavi said Tehran is ready to help the process of intra-Afghan talks which would also include Taliban.

Ghani’s spokesman said the agreement is a step that could smooth efforts to end the country’s long-running war.

“The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed,” said Sediq Sediqqi on Twitter.

Abdullah would lead the council for peace talks with the insurgent Taliban and his team members would be included in cabinet, Sediqqi added, according to Reuters.

