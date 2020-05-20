General Soleimani’s name is symbol of Quds: Hezbollah official

TEHRAN - Hashim Safi Al Din, the head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, has said that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s military career was on the path to liberate Quds from the Israeli occupation.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen TV channel, Safi Al Din said that Soleimani’s name is symbol of Quds, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in a terrorist U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

“General Soleimani was a real commander for the resistance front. He made a lot of efforts to establish the front and supported it,” the Hezbollah official remarked.

The head of the Hezbollah Executive Council also said that the Zionist regime of Israel used U.S. President Donald Trump to target the resistance front.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in leading the resistance forces against terrorist groups, especially Daesh, in both Syria and Iraq.

Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has said that Soleimani played an important role in strengthening the Palestinian resistance movement.

General Soleimani turned the Palestinian resistance forces into an “armed powerful army”, ISNA quoted him as saying in March in an interview with an Arabic language channel.

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh said in January that the assassination of Soleimani will not change the course of the Resistance Front and that the resistance movement will continue in Palestine.

“I declare that the resistance project in Palestine will continue and will not be weakened and it won’t retreat,” Haniyeh said in a speech at the funeral of General Soleimani in Tehran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in January that Soleimani will be serving as an inspiring example for the resistance front.

During a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Tehran, Zarif described Soleimani as a “remarkable” figure of resistance.

Zarif said in an interview with the khamenei.ir published on February 17 that Soleimani was not only a hero of resistance but also a hero in the fight against terrorism and advocating peace.

“The Islamic Republic has always stood by Palestinians’ and other Muslim nations’ side in their resistance, including Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries whose lands have been occupied by the Zionist regime. Martyr Soleimani was, in fact, a symbol of the Iranian nation’s cooperation with and assistance to the nations of the region. Martyr Soleimani was an individual who mounted resistance not only in the face of the Zionist regime but also in the face of extremism and terrorism. He stood by the side of the resistant people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine,” Zarif stated.

NA/PA



