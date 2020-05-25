New runway inaugurated in northern Ramsar Airport

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated a new runway in Ramsar International Airport in the northern Mazandaran Province, during a ceremony on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Siavash Amirmokri as well as local officials, the ministry’s news portal reported.

As reported, the new runway, on which 1.5 trillion rials (about $35.7 million) was invested, has made it possible for Airbus planes to land in the mentioned airport for the first time after 52 years.

“As of now, all [the country’s] 16 airlines can fly to Ramsar Airport,” Eslami said in the inauguration ceremony.

Ramsar is one of the popular cities of northern Iran and the airport was constructed to serve tourists visiting Ramsar.

The airport was previously closed, due to infrastructure limitations and no major flights were allowed to land in the airport.

