Actress Sediqeh Kianfar passes away at 88

TEHRAN – Iranian actress Sediqeh Kianfar, who played roles in Dariush Mehrjui’s cult film “Hamun” and Marzieh Borumand’s popular series “All My Children”, died from heart failure at her home in Tehran on Friday. She was 88.

She began her acting career in radio dramas in her hometown Abadan. She made her debut in cinema by acting in “The Crisis” by Ali-Asghar Shadravan in 1987.

She played roles in over 20 movies, including director Abolhassan Davudi’s comedy “I Love the Earth” and Yadollah Samadi’s comedy-drama “Apartment No. 13”.

Iranian filmmakers such as Hassan Fat’hi and Hengameh Mofid had her collaboration in over 50 TV series, including “The Children of Doosti Alley”, “Forbidden Fruit”, “The Innocents”, “The Champions Never Die”, “Mirror” and “The Tradition of Love”

Stage director Masud Delkhah hired Kianfar to play a role in his play “The Hidden Lake”, which was performed at Tehran’s Molavi Hall in 2008.

She experienced another stage performance in “Highlight” by director and actor Sussan Parvar in 2017.

Kianfar made her last appearance in the Iranian media through a statement published on March 16 when she asked Iranians to stay at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“Even when I have no offers from filmmakers, I always have something to do on the radio, but many projects have shut down due to the coronavirus,” she said.

Her last film was “Pishi Mishi”, director Hossein Qanaat’s comedy film that has not premiered yet.

Photo: Sediqeh Kianfar acts in a scene from director Hossein Qanaat’s comedy film “Pishi Mishi”.

