Maduro says tankers symbolize Iran-Venezuela ‘courage and freedom’

TEHRAN – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has hailed the arrival of Iranian tankers to Venezuela amid U.S. threats.

“The ‘Fortune’ became this Monday # 25 May a symbol of freedom and courage for two peoples: Venezuela and Iran,” tweeted Maduro while posting photos of the Iranian tanker docked in a Venezuelan port.

The tweet came as oil tanker Fortune arrived and docked at its destination in Venezuela, El Palito refinery, to deliver fuel to people who are under the intense sanctions pressure of the United States.

The second tanker, Forest, is also in the Venezuelan territory while three other tankers are on the way.

The five tankers deliver some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela that despite having abundant reserves, is facing fuel shortage due to illegal U.S. sanctions.

Tehran’s decision to send Iran-flagged tankers to Venezuela amid U.S. sanctions against both countries has infuriated those in the White House.

Iran has warned to retaliate any aggression against its tankers while noting that it has the inherent right to trade with other countries.