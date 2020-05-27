Iran shows it is capable of countering U.S.: ex-WH official

TEHRAN - Professor Frank N. von Hippel, former assistant director for national security in the White House Office of Science and Technology, has said that Iran showed it is capable of countering the United States’ sanctions by delivering oil to Venezuela.

“This delivery is a symbolic action which showed Iran’s capability to counter the United States and its pressure. It also showed that Iran will not give in to sanction and pressure,” ILNA quoted him as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

He also noted that transfer of oil to Venezuela proved inefficiency of the U.S. sanctions.

Iranian oil tanker Fortune arrived and docked at its destination in Venezuela, El Palito refinery, to deliver fuel to people who are under the intense sanctions pressure of the United States.

The second Iranian tanker has also arrived in Venezuelan waters. Three other tankers are on their ways to the Caribbean to deliver their cargo to Venezuela.

The five tankers deliver some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela that despite having abundant reserves, is facing fuel shortage due to illegal U.S. sanctions.

The U.S., which has imposed sanctions on both Venezuela and Iran, says it is monitoring the convoy. Both Caracas and Tehran have warned Washington not to interfere with the delivery.

Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani says the U.S. abstention from aggression against Iranian tankers showed that there’s still wisdom in the U.S. establishment.

“The U.S. act of non-aggression against Iranian oil tankers showed that wisdom, foresight, and tactfulness is still alive at some levels of that country’s establishment,” Soltani tweeted on Monday.

“Those [individuals] should make the warmongers understand that observing international regulations and treaties by governments, including the U.S. government, will create a safer world for all countries including the U.S.,” he added.

The ambassador also said the United States has finally realized that fulfilling its commitments and responsibilities regarding international treaties is a good thing.

“It (the U.S.) should also know that Barjam (Iran nuclear deal), resolution 2231, NPT, not supporting terrorism, etc. are other international commitments that should be observed and implemented,” the ambassador added.

NA/PA

