Envoy lauds U.S. abstention from disrupting Iranian tankers

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani says the U.S. abstention form aggression against Iranian tankers showed that there’s still wisdom in the U.S. establishment.

“The U.S. act of non-aggression against Iranian oil tankers showed that wisdom, foresight, and tactfulness is still alive at some levels of that country’s establishment,” Soltani tweeted on Monday.

“Those [individuals] should make the warmongers understand that observing international regulations and treaties by governments, including the U.S. government, will create a safer world for all countries including the U.S.,” he added.

The ambassador also said the United States has finally realized that fulfilling its commitments and responsibilities regarding international treaties is a good thing.

“It (the U.S.) should also know that Barjam (Iran nuclear deal), resolution 2231, NPT, not supporting terrorism, etc. are other international commitments that should be observed and implemented,” the ambassador added.

In defiance of threats by Washington, the first of five Iranian oil tankers heading to Venezuela entered the country’s waters on Saturday.

Reportedly, the second Iranian tanker has also arrived in Venezuelan waters.

The U.S., which has imposed sanctions on both Venezuela and Iran, says it is monitoring the convoy. Both Caracas and Tehran have warned Washington not to interfere with the delivery.

Amid heightened tensions over what Venezuelan authorities described as threats from the United States, the oil vessel Fortune officially entered Venezuela's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at about 7:30 pm local time (11:30 GMT), according to the shipping tracker TankerTracker.

Following the successful delivery, Soltani said relations between Tehran and Caracas are stronger than ever, adding that the two nations care for each other’s needs.

Friendly and brotherly ties between Iran and Venezuela are now stronger than ever, Soltani wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

He also posted a photo of a meeting between late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, noting, “Two leaders, two countries, and two revolutions that care for each other.”

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran is always entitled to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warned that if Iranian oil tankers in the Caribbean or anywhere in the world get into trouble by the Americans, Tehran will definitely retaliate.

“Although some of the U.S. measures have created unacceptable conditions in different parts of the world, we will not be the initiator of tension and clash,” Rouhani said in a phone call with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Referring to the American moves in the Caribbean, he reiterated, “If our oil tankers face problems in the Caribbean Sea or anywhere in the world by the Americans, they will face problems reciprocally.”

