Aran-Bidgol has potential to become cultural tourism hub

TEHRAN – The city of Aran-Bidgol in central Isfahan province has the potential to become one of the cultural tourism hubs of the country thanks to its history of human social life which dates back to more than 40,000 years ago, governor of the city has said.

The city enjoys numerous valuable historical monuments belonging to different historical eras, as well as various natural attractions, Esmaeil Baybordi said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

He also noted that the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the city rose by 20 percent during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), before the outbreak of coronavirus, compared to the year earlier.

Aran-Bidgol is the gateway to Maranjab desert and caravansary, which also draws thousands of domestic travelers each year. The desert, which is a top destination for off-roaders, lead to salt lake from the north, Band-e Rig and Desert National Park from the east, Masileh Desert, Hoz-e sultan and Moreh Lakes from the west and eventually Aran and Bidgol from the south.

Situated in Isfahan province, the town is surrounded by desert from the north and east, and thus it has a typical climate of hot and dry in summer, cold and dry in winter, and very little rainfall during the year.

Last year, a team of Iranian archaeologists found remnants of a centuries-old network, which used to supply water to the underground city of Nushabad, located in the central district of Aran-Bidgol county.

