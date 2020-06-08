“Sunless Shadows” wins Silver Horn for filmmaker Mehrdad Oskui at Krakow festival

TEHRAN – Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui has won the Silver Horn for the director of the social film “Sunless Shadows” at the 60th Krakow Film Festival in Poland.

The film “with precision, authenticity, sensitivity and creative elegance presented dramatic stories about domestic violence and hidden traumas,” the jury said in their statement during the closing ceremony of the festival on Saturday.

“Sunless Shadows” is about a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

The main prize in the documentary competition went to Radu Ciorniciuc for the film “Acasa, My Home”, a production from Romania, Finland and Germany.

The audience award was given to the Norwegian documentary “The Self Portrait” directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Hogset and Espen Wallin.

In the international short film competition, the Golden Dragon Grand Prix was given to director Shoko Hara for the animated short film “Just A Guy” from Germany.

Russian filmmaker Alex Evstigneev received the Silver Dragon for the director of the best documentary film for “The Golden Buttons”.

The award for best animated film in this section went to “He Can’t Live without Cosmos” directed by Konstantin Bronzit from Russia.

The Silver Dragon for best director in the feature film category was awarded to Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli for the Canadian film “Chubby”.

The awards ceremony was attended by Tomasz Raczek, the editor-in-chief of the Film Magazine of the Polish Filmmakers Association, and Polish Film Institute director Radoslaw Smigulski.

The winning films were screened on Sunday in the virtual cinema halls of the Krakow Film Festival and the screening rooms of the Pod Baranami Cinema in Krakow.

Photo: Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

