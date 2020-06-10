Museum of ceramic opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Farzaneh Ceramic Museum was inaugurated in Tehran on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

The director of Tehran Province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Parham Janfeshan, the founder of the museum Leila Farzaneh and the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry Mohammadreza Kargar were among the attendees of the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Janfeshan noted that the museum is first of its kind which can be a place for architects and designers to come together.



The art of designing and producing ceramics is originated from handicrafts and the secret of its permanence is its usage in Iranian architecture, he added.

The museum, which is privately owned, displays collections by artist Leia Farzaneh.

