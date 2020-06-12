Industrial waste disposal unit set up in PSEEZ

TEHRAN- Pars Special Energy Economic Zone (PSEEZ) Organization established a solid industrial waste disposal unit with a capacity of 100,000 tons, Shana reported.

During the opening ceremony of the Khakchal Landfill Site, the head of the organization’s HSE unit said the 11-hectare project was designed in the three phases: waste landfill, recycling unit, and waste incineration.

Bahram Dashti-Nejad said that the landfill was designed based on the geographical topography of the region on a sloping surface with an investment of IRR. 200 billion by the private sector, creating jobs for 150 people indirectly.

South Pars industrial and petrochemical units are facing limitations in terms of waste disposal standards, in such a way that some of them have more than thousand tons of waste depot, which will be curbed by the implementation of this project, the official argued.

“If the capacity increases, it will be possible to provide services to the whole province of Bushehr,” he said.

Dashti-Nejad stated: “This industrial solid waste landfill is one of the most special units in terms of attention to the environment and rural and urban areas, and with three layers of GCL, washed sand and GEO TEXTILE, which is considered a waste separator, it is practically impossible for the waste to leak leachate to the environment.”

Last week, the new head of PSEEZ Organization said the organization is determined to boost investment attraction in the zone during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

“This year we are determined to attract investment in various industrial fields, fortunately, many domestic industries are interested in presence and investment in the zone,” Iraj Khoramdel said.

With more investment attracted in the South Pars projects, we will see a significant leap both in terms of job creation and in terms of production and national wealth,” he added.

PSEEZ, which is named Iran’s energy hub, is also home to the world’s largest gas reserve, South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf. The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

Back in January, National Petrochemical Company (NPC) projects Manager Ali-Mohammad Bosaqzadeh said the company was planning on inaugurating 23 petrochemical projects in PSEEZ.

Emphasizing the need to accelerate the completion of development projects by utilizing the existing capacities in the country, the official said: "Currently, various projects are being developed throughout the country and having 23 major projects under development, Pars Special Economic Energy Zone has a special place in this regard.”

Located in the port city of Assaluyeh, PSEEZ is home to a number of petrochemical complexes that receive gas and gas condensate feedstock from the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.