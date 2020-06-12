Iran’s parliament prepares plan to name Mehrabad Airport after Martyr General Soleimani

TEHRAN – Iran’s parliament has prepared a double urgency plan to change name of Mehrabad International Airport to Martyr General Soleimani.

According to the plan, Tehran has two airports and one of them is named after founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and the other should be named after the international hero of fight against arrogant powers.

On January 3, Trump ordered airstrikes that martyred General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in Baghdad’s international airport.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC fired dozens of ballistic missiles at a military airbase hosting U.S. forces in Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terrorist attack.

Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS).

NA/PA



