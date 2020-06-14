Austria voices willingness to deepen parliamentary ties with Iran

TEHRAN — The president of the National Council of Austria has voiced his country’s eagerness to deepen parliamentary relations with Iran.

Wolfgang Sobotka made the remarks in a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to congratulate him on becoming Iran’s new parliament speaker.

Parliaments are the beating hearts of democracy and have a key role in societies, Sobotka said in the message, Tasnim reported.

Underlining the significant role that international interaction between the parliaments could play in building trust and de-escalating tensions, Sobotka expressed hope for the expansion of “friendly parliamentary relations” between Iran and Austria during Ghalibaf’s tenure.

In September 2015, former Austrian President Heinz Fischer came to Tehran for an official visit to become the first head of a Western state visiting Iran for many years.

Late last month, Iranian lawmakers elected Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

MH/PA