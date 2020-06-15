Armenia highlights friendly ties with Iran

TEHRAN — Armenian Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has highlighted the centuries-old friendly ties between Iran and Armenia, calling for expansion of ties between the two countries.

“Armenia greatly highlights the centuries-old friendly ties and warm relations existing between our countries,” Mirzoyan wrote in a letter to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to congratulate him on his election as the new head of the Iranian parliament.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and personally me, I warmly congratulate you on your election in the high and responsible post of the Speaker of Majlis of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wish you successes in the implementation of your mission,” his letter read, according to the Armenian parliament website.

“Today, the general agenda of our countries’ relations involves a wide scope of contacts – from the cultural and inter-religious relations to economic cooperation,” he added.

Armenian parliament speaker also pointed to Ghalibaf’s achievements, saying that having great contribution in the spheres of defense, security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as of the government of Tehran, he will surely have prominent achievements in the post of the head of the legislative branch.

“I am convinced that during your tenure the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Iran will continue its upward path and will give new impetus to the cooperation existing between the two countries for the benefit of our states and for welfare of the Armenian and Iranian friendly peoples,” he remarked.

Late last month, the new Iranian parliamentarians elected Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the parliament. He won the highest number of votes in the Tehran constituency in the Feb. elections.

MH/PA