Millennia-old footwear: the art of Giveh-weaving in Shiraz

Photos depict craftspeople making pairs of Giveh -- traditional footwear being produced in the Iranian plateau for millennia – at a workshop in Shiraz, southern Iran, June 9, 2020.

Also called Kalash, particularly in western regions of the country, the footwear used to be very popular all over Iran till a couple of decades ago. This lightweight and breathable footwear was originally intended to wear by men, however, in some regions, they are welcomed by women too in the hot summertime.

Giveh is usually made from carpet yarn, leather, and other raw materials so that it lets the air circulate from its tiny pores. Such shoes traditionally come in white color, but one can find them in red, blue, orange, and black as well.

AFM/MG