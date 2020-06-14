Beiranvand prevented from travel to Belgium

TEHRAN- Alireza Beiranvand’s travel to Belgium was hindered because he could not get the necessary permission for the trip.

The goalkeeper of the Persepolis and Iran national football team was scheduled to travel to Belgium early Sunday to partake in the Royal Antwerp’s testing session.

However, the measures taken by the European Union (EU) due to coronavirus pandemic canceled his trip and despite being at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, he could not get the necessary permission to travel.

Beiranvnad, 27, will leave Persepolis in the summer. Belgian side, Royal Antwerp, have reportedly paid 700,000 euros to sign the custodian on a three-year contract.

Persepolis club issued a short statement on their official website emphasizing that despite the problem, with coordination of their Belgian counterpart, the necessary steps will be taken to make it possible for Beiranvand to travel to the European country.

Antwerp have been trying for several months to sign the goalkeeper of the Iranian national team. They finally made the contract with the Iran international player but it was subject to medical tests. Beiranvand will join Antwerp if he completes his medical exam.

The goalie, who blocked Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty at the 2018 World Cup, has already tried several times to travel to the country, without success. The coronavirus measures had a lot to do with that, and according to some Belgian media reports, visa problems had also made the situation more complicated,

Persepolis, who rely on Beiranvand's good performances in the league matches, are in a race to win Iran Professional League (IPL) title, which is scheduled to resume on June 24.