Over 126,500 cars manufactured in 2 months

TEHRAN- Iranian carmakers manufactured 126,535 vehicles during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20), IRNA reported, citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

The ministry’s data indicate that car manufacturing has fallen 3.3 percent during the two-month period of this year, from that of the previous year.

As previously reported, three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group and Pars Khodro, manufactured 863,263 vehicles during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

During the previous year, IKCO manufactured 393,812 vehicles, of which 35,953 were produced in the last month Esfand (February 20-March 19).

Production by SAIPA stood at 363,379, of which 23,696 vehicles were manufactured during the last month.

Pars Khodro manufactured 106,072 cars during the past year. Production in Esfand reached 9,300 vehicles.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

MA/MA