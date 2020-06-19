Iran says to take proper action to IAEA resolution

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Friday that Iran will take appropriate action in response to a move taken by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors in adopting an anti-Iran resolution.

Russia and China, who voted against the resolution, also issued separate statements reprimanding the move. Russia called it “counterproductive” and China said it has “huge implications on the prospect of the JCPOA”.

The 35-member IAEA board passed the resolution on Friday, demanding access to two old places they claim nuclear work may have been done.

France, Britain, and Germany, the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, submitted the draft resolution to the IAEA board on Thursday. The board failed to approve the resolution on Thursday due to opposition by Iran and China. However, the resolution was ratified on Friday despite Russia and China’s opposition.

Ambassador Gharibabadi said, “Iran categorically deplores this resolution and will take appropriate action in response, the repercussions of which would be upon the sponsors of this resolution.”

Following is text of the statement by Gharibabadi:

I would like to put on record the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the resolution just adopted.

At the outset, I would like to sincerely appreciate Russia, China, Azerbaijan, India, Mongolia, Niger, Pakistan, South Africa, and Thailand for not supporting the Resolution, especially Russia and China for all their efforts in objecting this unconstructive path.

The Iranian ambassador to the IAEA says the “sponsors of this resolution” will be responsible for “repercussions” of such a move.

Considering the extensive level of constructive cooperation between Iran and the Agency and simply overlooking this level of cooperation, adoption of this resolution aimed at requesting Iran to cooperate with the Agency is deeply disappointing.

It is also a deep regret that this resolution was presented by the three European States which have not taken any concrete practical step in the implementation of their obligations under the JCPOA. This lack of willingness or inability to take practical actions in this regard, along with the unilateral, illegal, and destructive measures by the U.S. caused the future of the JCPOA to remain gloomy.

Our advice to the E2+1 States is that if they cannot do something to save the deal, they can at least avoid making the situation more complicated and difficult! Paradoxically, your lack of action was needed here, which it seems that you couldn’t even do this.

It is noteworthy that we consider the current state of affairs as a trap set by the U.S. and Israeli regimes, who in the past two years, not only spared no efforts to destroy the JCPOA, but also used all tools of pressure on the Agency including through presentation of such baseless allegations, to deflect the ongoing appropriate course of cooperation and divert the attention from their non-compliance with their relevant international obligations, or being stayed out of the most important international instruments on disarmament and arms control.

Saying that this resolution is required for strengthening of the Agency’s safeguards system proves how inconsistent are the behavior and actions of the Secretariat and the main sponsors of the resolution. If one really wants to maintain and strengthen the safeguards and verification regime, it is advised to take a professional and impartial approach.

The fact that on the one hand the Safeguards Implementation Report for 2019 and the DG’s report on the status of implementation of safeguards during COVID-19 indicate that there are a number of safeguards related difficulties in several States, and on the other hand, the Secretariat and the PMOs, especially the Board, opted to keep their eyes closed over these difficulties especially the nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia and the regime of Israel, who are not even allowing the Agency to do the required inspection, should be considered as a concern.

I would also like to put on record that the Islamic Republic of Iran is applying the Additional Protocol voluntarily and provisionally due to its political commitment under the JCPOA, and since it is not yet adopted officially through its national legislative procedures, Iran does not consider it as a legal obligation.

“Adoption of this resolution will neither encourage Iran to grant access to the Agency based on fabricated and unfounded allegations nor will it force Iran to come down from its principal positions,” Ambassador Gharibabadi says. Adoption of this resolution will neither encourage Iran to grant access to the Agency based on fabricated and unfounded allegations nor will it force Iran to come down from its principal positions. Iran categorically deplores this resolution and will take appropriate action in response, the repercussions of which would be upon the sponsors of this resolution.

Finally, Iran does also have solemn advice to the Secretariat of the Agency to adhere to the limits of your authorities; acknowledge the cooperation between Iran and Agency; carry out your mandate in a professional, independent and impartial manner; do not pave the way for manipulation of issues for those with political agendas through taking positions and reporting hastily; behave in a way not to be blamed for the obliteration of the last bastion of multilateralism in Vienna and the destruction of the JCPOA.

Russia calls IAEA’s resolution ‘counterproductive’

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, also said that the resolution is “counterproductive”.

“The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counterproductive,” Ulyanov tweeted on Friday.

‘China deeply regrets adoption of the resolution’

Permanent Mission of China in Vienna expressed regrets over adoption of the resolution, warning that it may put the destiny of the JCPOA in serious jeopardy.

“China deeply regrets at the adoption, today, of IAEA Board Resolution on Iran’s safeguards implementation, with the caveat of such a move’s huge implications on the prospect of the #JCPOA. China & Russia voted against the above resolution,” the mission tweeted on Friday.

NA/PA