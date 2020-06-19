Russia calls IAEA’s resolution counterproductive

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that an anti-Iran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors is “counterproductive”.

The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counter productive. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) June 19, 2020

“The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counterproductive,” Ulyanov tweeted on Friday.

The IAEA board passed the resolution on Friday, demanding access to two old places they claim nuclear work may have been done.

France, Britain, and Germany, the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, submitted the draft resolution to the IAEA board on Thursday. The resolution was adopted on Friday despite Russia and China’s opposition.

NA/PA

