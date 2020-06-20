Hatami: Enemies are fearful of Iran’s missile power

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Saturday that enemies are fearful of Iran’s military power especially in the area of missile capabilities.

“Our defense industry has reached a level of progress and self-sufficiency, and enemy is fearful of this defense and military power, especially in the area of missile capabilities,” Hatami said during a ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of martyrdom of Iranian commander and scientist Mostafa Chamran.

He noted that enemies seek to weaken Iran’s defense capabilities through cruel sanctions.

The defense chief attached great importance to unity and resistance in face of illegal sanctions.

Hatami said in January that Iran is powerful enough to respond to any aggression and threat by the enemies.

“Thank God, today the Islamic Republic has all the necessary components of power and determination to respond to any aggressor and will respond to any threat at any level with high-quality defensive weapons,” he said.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, said in February that Iran’s current situation in terms of military power is better than any other time.

Ashtiani added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

Gordon Duff, an American veteran journalist, and security and military analyst, has said that Iran’s military power is a “nightmare” for hardliners in the United States.

“The reasons why the United States is concerned about Iran’s ability to buy conventional arms is that the United States fears Iran from rebuilding its air force. With three or four dozens Russian SU 35 aircraft, Iran would have a credible air defense capability and a high-speed platform for delivering ordnance,” IRNA quoted him as saying in an exclusive interview published in May.

Under Resolution 2231 the arms embargo against Iran expires in October. However, the U.S. is resorting to illegal moves and coercion to extend the arms sanctions against Iran.



Duff said, “The United States’ pilots have never faced an air to air enemy since Vietnam, meaning no American pilots have any experience with air combat.”

He added, “This weakness, the United States having an air force used only for bombing occupied countries or increasingly dependent on drones, is the United States’ weakness.”

