Arms embargo not to affect Iran’s defense power: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami said on Saturday that arms embargo will not affect Iran’s defense power.

“Today, we are not dependent on foreigners in weaponry systems and we have reached self-sufficiency,” Salami said on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition on the Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization.

Using domestic capacities and capabilities are on agenda when the country is under sanctions, the top military official remarked.

Gordon Duff, an American veteran journalist and security and military analyst, has said that Iran’s military power is a “nightmare” for hardliners in the United States.

“The reasons why the United States is concerned about Iran’s ability to buy conventional arms is that the United States fears Iran from rebuilding its air force. With three or four dozens Russian SU 35 aircraft, Iran would have a credible air defense capability and a high speed platform for delivering ordnance,” IRNA quoted him as saying in an exclusive interview published in May.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in January that Iran is powerful enough to respond to any aggression and threat by the enemies.

“Thank God, today the Islamic Republic has all the necessary components of power and determination to respond to any aggressor and will respond to any threat at any level with high quality defensive weapons,” Hatami said.

On Thursday, June 25, Hatami also said Iran will not need permission by bullying countries such as the United States to advance its defense capability.

“The foolish American authorities have forgotten that the Islamic Iran has been able to reach the peak of its deterrence power,” Hatami said as he participated in a ceremony delivering three domestically-manufactured fighter jets to the Air Force.



“Definitely, we won’t be needing permission from arrogant and bullying states such as America in order to advance our defense industry,” he added.

Hatami said the delivery of the three Kowsar fighter jets to the Army Air Force carried a message to the enemies, the U.S. in particular, that the U.S. sanctions have worked to the contrary.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, said in February that Iran’s current situation in terms of military power is better than any other time.

Ashtiani added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

