No fatalities in terrorist attack on IRGC forces in southeast Iran: MP

TEHRAN — Representative of the people of Zahedan in the parliament has confirmed the news of a terrorist attack in the border province of Sistan-Balouchestan in southeast Iran, saying the attack did not result in fatalities.

“The attack was carried out by the Jaish al-Zolm when two vehicles containing forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps were passing a road, but it did not have any fatalities,” Fada-Hossein Maleki said, according to the IRIB news.

Maleki referred to the terrorist Jaish al-Adel group (the so-called Soldiers of Justice) as Jaish al-Zolm (Soldiers of Suppression).

Maleki explained that two bombs were planted on the sides of a road, one of which went off when the vehicles were passing.

“With the grace of God, this terrorist attack did not have any fatalities, and only the regional Guards’ commander was injured,” he added.

MH/PA

