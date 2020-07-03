Defense chief says Iran’s armed forces will respond to any ‘desperate’ move

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday that Iran’s armed forces will respond to any “desperate” move by enemies.

During a visit to Martyr Mousa Namjoo’s family, Hatami said that the United States is taking “desperate moves” in various political, economic and social areas to break the Iranian people’s resistance and cause public dissatisfaction.

“The United States will definitely be defeated like in the past,” he predicted.

Namjoo along with some other top military commanders, including Air Force commander Javad Fakouri and IRGC deputy chief Yousof Kolahdouz, were martyred in a plane incident on June 28, 1981. They were returning to Tehran from the battlefields in Iran’s southern borders with Iraq.

Defense Minister Hatami went on to say that the armed forces have the power and determination to respond to any move by the enemies.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Armed Forces chief of staff, warned in December 2019 that his forces will give a “decisive” response to any misadventure by the enemies, making them regret their actions.

Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Aziz Nasirzadeh said in February that Iran is capable of responding quickly to any military threat.

“As we are capable of creating security in the region and respond to any threat quickly, we also have the capability to create peace and stability,” Nasirzadeh said.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, said in February that Iran’s current situation in terms of military power is better than any other time.

Ashtiani added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

