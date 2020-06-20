Iran is third worldwide for COVID-19 convalescents

TEHRAN – Iran is the third country in the world in terms of the highest number of coronavirus convalescents.

The biggest share of convalescents is reported in Germany (91.5%), Turkey (85%), Iran (80%), and Italy (76%), TASS reported.

The number of convalescents worldwide might soon reach 50%, according to the report. In the past seven days, approximately 500,000 people across the globe have recovered from the illness, but this is noticeably less than the 700,000 recoveries recorded during the previous week.

The infection’s mortality rate is also on the decline. The figure, which topped 7% in early May, has already dropped to 5.3% (down 0.3 percentage points in the past seven days).

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 202,584 on Saturday, of whom 9,507 have died and 161,384 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,322 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 115 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

MG