Over 50% of COVID-19 patients in Iran recovered, death toll declining

TEHRAN - Some 53 percent of persons who were infected with the coronavirus in Iran have recovered from the disease so far and the number of deaths is on a downward trend.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 76,389, of whom 4,777 have died and 49,933 recovered.

Meanwhile, 1,512 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

He added that 94 more people have died during the same period of time compared with 97 the day earlier and 111 two days ago, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

