Tehran criticizes the world’s ‘deafening silence’ over U.S. crackdown on protesters

TEHRAN — Tehran has slammed the “deafening silence” of the self-proclaimed champions of human rights with regard to the U.S. brutality against peaceful protests.

While the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutally suprressing the peaceful protests, the 'defeaning silence' of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards. pic.twitter.com/skzTaUezOX — S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) June 20, 2020

“While the U.S. regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutally suppressing the peaceful protests, the 'defeaning silence' of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a Saturday Twitter statement.

In recent weeks, protesters across the U.S. have taken to the streets to condemn the brutal killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, by police.

Floyd died on May 25 after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe”.



Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it is high time for the world to hold the United States government accountable for violating human rights.

“Iran welcomes @UNHumanRights urgent debate on human rights violations in the US. Systemic racism, police brutality & violence against peaceful protests represent just the tip of the iceberg. It’s high time world works for the US regime’s human rights accountability at home & abroad,” the ministry wrote in a tweet.

Participants in a debate on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council on systemic racism called for an independent investigation into the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The council meeting began with a moment of silence for all the victims of racial injustice.

Mousavi had earlier said that brutal killing of the African-American man was a harrowing demonstration of “systematic racism” exercised by the current rulers of the White House.

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis’ white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” he tweeted on May 28.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on June 3 that the suffocation of the black American shows the nature of the United States.

Such crimes have frequently happened in the past, and the U.S. has been doing the same things in many countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and other countries, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

