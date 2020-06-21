Zonnour elected parliament national security committee chairman

TEHRAN — Cleric MP Mojtaba Zonnour has been elected as the chairman of the new Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Zonnour, representing the shrine city of Qom in the parliament, also chaired the committee in the previous parliament. The term of the previous ended on May 20.

Earlier this month, he was also elected as the chairman of the newly-established national defense and authority faction of the parliament, while Mohammad Saleh Jokar and Mehdi Sa’adati were elected as first and second deputies of the chairman.

According to ICANA news agency, Abolfazl Amouyee was also elected as the spokesman of the parliamentary committee.

Amouyee represents the Tehran constituency.

Electing chairpersons and vice chairpersons of parliamentary committees are held every year.

