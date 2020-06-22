Iran is the cheapest destination in plastic surgery

Plastic surgeries are getting more and more popular among people. Progress in technology, a decrease in price, and a greater passion for aesthetic improvement has seen the popularity of plastic surgery soar. But even now insurance companies do not cover such operation as they call it non-emergency.

There are certain countries that have gained popularity for such surgeries. Iran is among the most significant destination for people who seek cosmetic treatment abroad. Not just because you get to pay the lowest but the skilled doctor who perform thousands of operations each year has made Iran a Hot Spot for cosmetic surgery. Waiting lists that tend to make people wait more than necessary for getting treatment is another problem in developed countries such as Australia or the US. Patients who travel to Iran do not have to

wait due to the high number of modern clinics and skilled surgeons in Iran.

Brachioplasty in Iran

A conventional arm lift will expel serious skin abundance of the upper arms after huge weight reduction. A customary arm lift can be stretched out to the parallel chest divider, or joined with liposuction to address extra free skin or fat. The entry point of a conventional arm lift comes the whole upper arm and whenever reached out, along the horizontal chest divider. More than 24.000 plastic surgeries are being performed each year in Iran. Arm lift cost is $2,200 in Iran while it costs $4,500 in the U.S. and up to $3800 in European countries. Experienced Iranian doctors with an excellent record are performing the operations. One of the most important factors for choosing a good surgeon for an arm lift in Iran is the many surgeries performed by the doctor. The surgery takes 1 to 2 hours.

Post-procedure care

The incisions should be covered using bandages after the surgery. Final results of the surgery can be seen when the bruises disappear after the recovery process. A compression bandage can be used to reduce inflammation. The inflammation signs will go away within a week, and the patient can return to regular activities. The patient will be fully recovered from the surgery after six weeks, and there will be no discomfort in daily activities.

Possible discomforts

● Bleeding

● Pain

● Post-surgery inflammations and infections

● Skin necrosis

Eyelid surgery in Iran

In numerous societies the eyes are viewed as the reflection of the spirit. Eyelids can require treatment for clinical or age-related reasons. Eyelid Surgery has a cosmetic appeal. It can provide a youthful appearance to the eyes and eyelids that droop or sag. As we age, the muscles in our eyelids lose strength, and the skin loses elasticity. A Blepharoplasty can restore full capability to the muscles in the eyelids and rejuvenate the skin, providing an all-around more youthful appearance. This surgery is not recommended for people who have diabetes, Grave’s disease, hypothyroidism, dry eye syndrome, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and high blood pressure. Patients may experience swelling, blurred vision, pain, redness and dry eye. These are common symptoms after the surgery. To ease these complications, the doctor may prescribe some medicines and eye drops. Eyelid surgery cost is $ 1000 in Iran while you get the same treatment for $ 6200 in the US.

Types of eyelid surgery

● Functional Blepharoplasty: A functional blepharoplasty removes the excess skin that obscures the field of vision.

● Cosmetic Blepharoplasty: A cosmetic blepharoplasty can be performed on either the upper or lower eyelid, or on both.

Recommended For

● Adults with extra tissues on upper or lower eyelids

● Adults who have Loose skin below the eyes

● Adults with Puffy bags or Drooping upper lid

But what countries are engaged in this industry and which one is the best destination for getting treatment?

Thailand is among the countries where several high cost prescription drugs are much more affordable. Hepatitis C medication can be up to 90% cheaper in Thailand than in the US. The savings in treatment –between 30-90% - will more than cover the cost of roundtrip travel for patients and a companion to visit one of Asia’s beautiful countries.

More and more foreigners are visiting South Korea for medical treatments the number of such tourists hit a record high last year with Seoul being the most frequented destination. In Korea, the biggest and broadest category in internal medicine, which includes treatment for infectious diseases, respiratory and so on. Since 2009, when South Korean hospitals were first allowed to promote their services to foreign patients, the number of medical tourists flowing in every year has been on the rise. Which is almost eight thousand people a week. The most popular treatments are beauty-related things like plastic surgery, dermatology and skincare.

When you walk around Istanbul famous Taksim square seeing men who have just gotten hair transplant is not an uncommon sight. Despite recent terrorist attacks medical tourism is thriving in turkey according to Turkey’s Health Ministry more than one hundred and fifty two thousand people went to turkey for medical tourism this year. Also an average of 5000 people a month got hair transplants in turkey.