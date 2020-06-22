3rd section of Khaf-Herat railway to be completed by late Dec.

TEHRAN - The third section of Khaf-Herat railway project which connects the rail networks of Iran and Afghanistan will come on stream in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22-December 20), said Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Tehran on Monday, IRNA reported.

Underlining the significance of the two countries economic relations, the official said that completing this section is aimed at accelerating the development of economic relations between the two countries.

Khaf-Herat is part of Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project, started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

The 132-km project is divided into three major sections, 77 kilometers of which is inside Iranian territory and 62 kilometers is in Afghanistan territory.

Referring to his visit to Afghanistan in the previous year, Ardakanian said: "During the visit with President Ashraf Ghani, many plans were made for economic cooperation; those areas of cooperation were reviewed in the today meeting.”

Iran to hold specialized expos in Afghanistan

the Iranian minister mentioned holding two specialized exhibitions to offer the capacities of Iran's technical and engineering services in Kabul and Herat as one of the achievements of today's meeting and announced the holding of the two countries’ sixth Joint Economic Committee meeting in Kabul in near future.

Efforts are underway to finalize a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between the two countries until the sixth meeting and under the framework of this document, several energy projects in the field of fossil fuels and renewables will be defined, Ardakanian said.

The official also pointed to the possibility of cooperation in 20 projects in the electricity sector and said: “We hope that these projects will be implemented soon.”

Afghan bank to open branch in Chabahar

After meeting with Atmar, Ardakanian announced that Iran is possibly going to allow an Afghan bank to open a branch in Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar to facilitate the financial affairs of the two countries’ mutual projects.

According to the official, Iran is going to offer its neighbor special facilities and incentives for doing business in Chabahar port.

Iran’s electricity exports to Afghanistan to be increased

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ardakanian noted that Iran is planning to increase its electricity exports to Afghanistan by constructing a 220-Kilovolt transmission line between the two sides.

“The export of electricity to Afghanistan and other neighboring countries is part of a comprehensive plan for economic cooperation with the neighbors, so we are trying to play our part in developing the electricity industry of our neighbor Afghanistan”, he noted.

EF/MA