“Ring of fire” solar eclipse observed in Iran

The first solar eclipse in 2020, commonly referred to as a "ring of fire," was seen on the first day of summer (June 21) in parts of Iran.

The eclipse swept across the southeastern part of the country, most notably the port of Chabahar, where 98 percent of the sun was covered by the moon.

The eclipse began in Tehran at 9:04 a.m. local time and continued until 11:38.

The second and final solar eclipse of 2020 will be a total solar eclipse on Dec. 14.

