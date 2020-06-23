Social indicators for girls improving: vice president

TEHRAN – Statistics show that the situation of girls in the Iranian society is improving in different areas, including health and education, said Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women’s and family affairs.

In this regard, the Vice Presidency for Women’s and Family Affairs has taken several measures in policymaking and has been able to achieve significant success, she said.

In order to increase vitality and freshness among girls, with the cooperation of the Education Ministry, the physical education programs for girls that had been eliminated in the primary school, are being conducted again, she noted.

Supporting girls who have dropped out of school is another plan that has been implemented in 17 provinces across the country, with the cooperation of the Literacy Movement Organization, and the Education Ministry, she highlighted.

She went on to say that three schools in Sistan-Baluchestan province were specifically dedicated to girls who have dropped out of school, including those who have passed the school-age and are older.

Referring to the protection laws, she stated that another successful performance of the deputy is to support the final approval of the Law on the Protection of Children and Adolescents, which was approved by the Guardian Council, and the government has announced its readiness to implement the law.

The bill banning child marriage girls under the age of 13 is another piece of support that has now been submitted to the Bills Commission and is in its final stages, which we hope will be announced in the Majlis (Iranian parliament) soon, she emphasized.

Pointing to the family dialogue program, she said that the main goals of the program are to develop skills for children and parents and strengthen systematic dialogue regarding family issues, which has been done in 3,200 schools across the country.

She noted that the family dialogue program has been implemented in 31 provinces so far.

“In order to familiarize the girl students with civic activities to promote social participation, we have trained 11,000 female students, she said, adding, moreover, we have provided suitable sports facilities for girls so that they can easily exercise in places where schools allow.”

“So far, we have held regional exhibitions at three universities to introduce the artistic activities of female students,” she added.

She went on to say that in the field of employment and entrepreneurship for girls, “we tried to provide good opportunities for startups with both the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and other related agencies.”

Several research projects have been conducted to double the effectiveness of activities for girls, she also said.

“We hope to strengthen the abilities, life skills, self-confidence, and self-esteem of the girls during the year, with specific goals,” she highlighted.

Since three years ago, the Presidency has supported emergency social services as the most effective mechanism for intervening in family and social harms, which includes meetings, rehabilitation, and self-care courses for experts for over 40 social emergency centers.

As per the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), emergency social services centers set up in the cities having over 50,000 residents in the first year of the plan, and in the second year, these centers have been launched in the cities requiring social interventions and reduced social harms.

These centers are working in order to control and reduce divorce, child and elderly abuse and protect the deprived; emergency social services forces include psychologists, social workers, and sociologists.

According to a research conducted in [the Iranian calendar year], 1395 (March 2016-March 2017) and 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), the emergency social services centers have shown to reduce suicidal attempts and with effective interventions have saved 4,000 and 5,000 of those who have committed suicide.

The judiciary cooperates with social emergency forces so that a judge will be dispatched to the place wherever needed.

