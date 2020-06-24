Iraqi FM says his first foreign tours will be to Tehran and Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has said that his first foreign visits will be to Tehran and Riyadh.

Hussein made the announcement during a meeting with Jeanine Hennes Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Hussein said that the Iraqi government seeks to pursue a balanced policy in establishing relations, especially with neighboring countries.

“The minister noted that the government is keen to pursue a balanced policy in establishing relations, especially with neighboring countries, revealing that his first foreign visits will be to Tehran and Riyadh to enhance bilateral relations and establish prospects for cooperation in the pursuit of common interests,” said a report published by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry website.

Reportedly, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is also planning his first foreign tour with visits to the United States, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi officials told The New Arab’s Arabic-language service that the tour is expected to start next month.

Two government officials, both of whom spoke separately with The New Arab, said the tour may take place towards the end of July.

