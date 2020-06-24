Iran, China agree to deepen strategic ties, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Wednesday that he held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi through a videoconference, saying they agreed to deepen their strategic ties.

“We reached an agreement on deepening of comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, promoting of bilateral 25-year cooperation plan and supporting each other in international issues,” he said in a tweet in Chinese language.

He added, “The two sides reiterated their support for Iran’s nuclear deal, multilateralism and international law and opposed practicing unilateralism and weakening Iran’s nuclear agreement.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the 25-year plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

In a meeting on Sunday, the cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

Rouhani said the strategic partnership between the two countries is based on a win-win approach.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology and communication,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying.

NA/PA

