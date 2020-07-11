Guardian Council backs Iran-China partnership plan

TEHRAN — Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei said on Saturday that the council supports the Iran-China partnership plan.

“All international agreements and deals must be reviewed in the Majlis and the Guardian Council, and the same is true of Iran and China’s 25-year plan,” Kadkhodaei said during a press conference, according to ISNA.

“In my opinion, the totality of Iran and China’s 25-year plan was good and we should support it,” he said. “The enemy’s stance shows that the Islamic Republic has taken the right path.”

Majidreza Hariri, the president of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, has described the partnership plan as a “win-win” partnership.

Iran and China complement each other economically, Hariri said, adding, “Having a long-term economic customer is a strategic achievement for us.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive partnership which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

MH/PA