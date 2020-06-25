Staying cool in waterfalls

A man jumps from a waterfall to both escape the summer heat and have fun in Haviq district, northern Gilan province, June 22, 2020.

Named Zomorrod Waterfall, it is one of the distinguished natural tourist attractions of the lush green region. Iranian waterfalls are undoubtedly not branded as the world’s highest, wildest or prettiest but a feature making them astonishing is that they are in a land with dominating arid and semi-arid plain.

AFM/MG