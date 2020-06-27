80% of Iran’s trade border points reopened

TEHRAN- Iran’s acting minister of industry, mining and trade announced that the country’s 80 percent of trade border points, which had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been reopened, IRNA reported

Hossein Modares Khiabani also said that the country’s export of products has returned to the normal status following the borders reopening.

The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Friday that Iran’s border crossings with its neighbors are being opened one by one as the corona-related restrictions ease in the region.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, the country’s borders with Iraq including Mehran and Khoramshahr water crossings are open and operating.

For the southern water borders including those with UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, there are no problems with commercial vessels; however, each of these countries has imposed limitations for wooden ships, and trade with these countries is taking place under health protocols, the official explained.

MA/MA