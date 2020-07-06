More Iran-Pakistan border points reopened

TEHRAN - The spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Monday that Iran’s three more border points with Pakistan were reopened today, IRNA reported.

“Exports and imports through the three trade borders (in the Iranian southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province) with Pakistan are fully resumed,” Rouholah Latifi said.

“As of today, the three markets of Rimdan, Koohak, and Pishin in Sistan-Baluchestan Province on the Pakistani border have been completely reopened, and trade with the country has returned to normal,” the official said.

Pakistan's decision to reopen new border crossings with Iran comes at a time when both sides have already reopened the Taftan (Mirjavah) border crossing seven days a week to expand border trade between the two countries.

According to Latifi although trade borders have been reopened, the passenger sector is still facing some limitations.

Mentioning the borders with Turkmenistan, Latifi said: “rail transportation via Sarakhs and Incheh Boroun crossings are resumed on the border with Turkmenistan, and Iranian goods are exported daily with a capacity of about 90 wagons.”

Noting that maritime borders are also active, he said the import of basic goods and the export of fruits and nuts from the Caspian Sea ports are ongoing with the neighboring countries.

“Rail, sea, and road borders with Azerbaijan are also all open,” he added.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, in a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on May 10, had said that the opening of the border markets of the two countries would lead to the development of Tehran-Islamabad trade relations.

During a meeting with Pakistan's new ambassador to Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on June 24, the president called for reopening of Iran-Pakistan borders and urged implementation of bilateral agreements.

EF/MA