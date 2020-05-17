Iran-Pakistan border markets reopening gradually

TEHRAN – Deputy Head of Iran-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Amanollah Shahnavazi says the two countries’ border bazaars are gradually resuming activities following the reopening of the border crossings, ILNA reported on Saturday.

The Mirjaveh border (Pakistan's official border with Iran) has been open for two days and border markets are gradually reopening, Shahnavazi said.

"Currently, only basic goods and foodstuff are allowed to cross the Mirjaveh border, but it has been decided for other goods to be exported during the current week,” he added.

Referring to the suspension of about 800 trucks in the last three months at the Mirjaveh border, Shahnavazi said: "Currently, only 10 trucks with food and basic goods are allowed to cross the border every day, which has caused severe traffic on this border."

The trucks often carry ceramics, tiles, gas, food, and groceries, and it will take at least two months for the traffic in this border to ease, according to the official.

Shahnavazi also noted that since the reopening of the Mirjaveh border, about 23 trucks that were registered at the customs system last year, have been able to enter Pakistan.

Pakistan first closed its eastern and western borders with Iran, Afghanistan, and India on March 15 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The border markets of Iran and Pakistan are mostly based in Sistan-Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

The bazaars of the province are located in Mirjaveh, Kuhak, Pishin, Jaleq, and Riman.

EF/MA