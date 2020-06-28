Iranian-Georgian actress Diana Habibi joins “Night, Interior, Wall” cast 

TEHRAN – Iranian-Georgian actress Diana Habibi has made her debut in cinema by joining the cast for Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand’s new project “Night, Interior, Wall”.

She co-stars with Navid Mohammadzadeh, the winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice.

Habibi has been selected from among students attending Jalilvand’s workshops.

In “Night, Interior, Wall”, the peaceful world of a blind man named Ali is affected by the ill-timed entry of a woman into his life.

The shooting of the film has recently begun as the crew is obligated to observe the health protocols for film projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammadzadeh, who starred in Jalilvand’s acclaimed drama “No Date, No Signature” portrays Ali in the movie, also starring ALireza Kamali, Saeid Dakh and Danial Kheirikhah.

He won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for his role in “No Date, No Signature” during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy in 2017.

Produced by Ali Jalilvand, the film also brought his brother, Vahid, the best director award at the festival.

Photo: Iranian-Georgian actress Diana Habibi (L) co-stars with Navid Mohammadzadeh in a scene from “Night, Interior, Wall”.

MMS/YAW