ISIPO revives over 200 idle production units in 3 months

TEHRAN – Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has revived 211 idle production units during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), ILNA reported.

As reported, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry plans to bring 1500 idle units, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), back into operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021).

Based on the ministry’s plans for the current year, reviving 1,020 unproductive small mines is also on the ministry’s agenda.

ISIPO managed to revive 1,185 idle production units across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), according to Ali-Asghar Mosaheb, ISIPO deputy head for small industries affairs.

According to the official, the mentioned units returning to operation created direct jobs for 21,618 persons.

One of the approaches through which ISIPO is planning to help inactive units get back in the production cycle is to see their knowledge and technology needs, Mosaheb said.

“The country’s technology units and scientific and research centers have come to believe that they can help the industry and that the industry can use their potentials and capacities,” he added.

The official had previously said that following a program for boosting domestic production, ISIPO had managed to revive 529 idle production units in the first half of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 21, 2019).

EF/MA