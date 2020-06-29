Afghan director making new film “Once Upon a Time Iran” in Tehran

TEHRAN – Tehran-based Afghan director Gholamreza Jafari is making his new project titled “Once Upon a Time Iran” in Tehran.

The shooting of the co-production between Iran and Afghanistan started on Monday on location in Tehran.

The film is about an Afghan family that works as janitors in a villa in Iran.

Vahid Sheikhzadeh, Sogol Qalatian, Shohreh Sadat Musavi and Amir Zemestani are members of the cast.

Jafari and Zemestani are the co-producers of the film.

Jafari has previously made “Pale White” in Iran. The film is about a girl who helps her brother to make a kite but the little boy doesn’t let her play.

Photo: “Pale White” by Afghan director Gholamreza Jafari.

