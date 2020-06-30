TEDPIX notches record high of 1.5m points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), hit a new record high on Tuesday, as it exceeded 1.5 million points, Tasnim news agency reported.

The index gained 64,911 points to 1.546, as 5.799 billion securities worth 100.35 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) were traded through 1.546 million deals at the TSE.

As reported, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the major contributors to the jump of TEDPIX on Tuesday.

While the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) was full of success for the TSE, the market is also preserving its successful performance in the current year, and the noticeable point in this due is that the other economic sectors are experiencing some declining trend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have been witnessing new record highs continuously posted by the exchange since the year start, and climbing to the peak of one million points, something almost unbelievable just some time ago, came true in early May.

MA/MA