In memory of Iran Air Flight 655 victims

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes of the United States Navy fired missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 which was flying over the Strait of Hormuz from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members.

Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 onboard, among them 66 children.

Annually, a special ceremony is held by throwing flowers into the Persian Gulf waters in memory of those killed in the unforgivable and heinous act.