Iranian, Russian chancellors of top universities to meet online

TEHRAN – The fifth meeting of the chancellors of top universities of Iran and Russia will be held online on July 7 with the aim of expanding scientific and academic cooperation.

The event will be also attended by some political, cultural, and scientific officials of the two countries, ILNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Since 2015, four meetings have been held at the University of Tehran and State University of Moscow, through which a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to establish the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities and Permanent Secretariats of the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities.

The meetings also led to signing and publishing four joint statements focusing on the expansion of Iran-Russia academic relations. Moreover, several MOUs were signed between universities of the two countries in the fields of teaching Persian and Russian languages, mathematics, aerospace engineering, and medical sciences.

