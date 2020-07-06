Tehran to host intl. paper exhibit next week

TEHRAN- Iran’s 3rd International Specialized Exhibition of Paper, Cardboard, Cellulose Products and Related Machinery will be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on July 14-17, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) reported.

IIEC Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh announced that over 60 Iranian companies will showcase their products and latest achievements in the exhibit.

Emphasizing that the health protocols will be completely observed in the exhibition, Hosseinzadeh said that the experts and specialists can visit the exhibit from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and some measures have been also taken to provide online public visit.

He said this exhibition is being held under the condition that Iran needs 350,000 tons of writing and printing paper, most of which is imported.

There are currently three writing and printing paper production plants in Iran, whose production is not high due to several problems, Hosseinzadeh lamented.

He further put the country’s need for newsprint paper at 65,000 tons, packaging paper at about one million tons, tissue paper at 160,000 tons, and cardboard at one million tons.

On June 21, Hosseinzadeh had said that all of the country’s exhibitions would be held physically and based on the schedule as of July 2.

Mentioning the successful launch of the “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition in early June, he said since Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has been equipped with disinfection devices and equipment, all exhibitions would be held on schedule and in compliance with the health protocols.

According to Hosseinzadeh, specialized exhibitions can be held in accordance with four health protocols including protocols for exhibition centers, pavilion construction, participants, and visitors.

The official noted that the mentioned exhibitions are not going to be open for public visits and only expert groups and specialists can visit in compliance with health protocols.

